Dvorak scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Dvorak tipped in Kaiden Guhle's slapshot to give Montreal a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. The tally halted a 19-game scoreless drought for the third-line center, who has just three tallies through 36 outings.

