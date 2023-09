Dvorak (knee) hasn't been cleared to participate in training camp yet, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Dvorak, who underwent knee surgery in mid-March, still has to meet with his surgeon one more time. He will also need to be cleared by Montreal's medical staff once players report for physicals. Dvorak produced 10 goals, 28 points, 88 shots on net and 66 blocked shots in 64 appearances last season.