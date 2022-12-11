Dvorak had an assist, two shots on goal and one blocked shot over 20:26 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Los Angeles.

Dvorak had an easy helper on Cole Caufield's third-period goal. It was the third straight game with a point for Dvorak, whose TOI was north of 20 minutes for a second straight contest. Montreal played without Brendan Gallagher (lower body), Sean Monahan (foot) and Jonathan Drouin (upper body), resulting in more minutes for the third line center. He has five goals, seven assists, 37 shots on goal, two hits and 28 blocked shots over 27 games.