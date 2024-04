Dvorak (pectoral) scored twice Tuesday in 9-3 romp over the Flyers.

It was his first game since Dec. 30 because of a torn pectoral muscle. Dvorak has skated in just 26 games this season and delivered five goals and four assists. But with a handful of games remaining, Dvorak could push hard to prove his mettle for a middle-six role in 2024-25.