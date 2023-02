Dvorak scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Chicago.

Both points came in the third period as Montreal broke open a tight contest. Dvorak has lit the lamp in back-to-back games for the first time in 2022-23, but the 27-year-old has yet to collect a point in more than three straight, so it seems unlikely this mini-surge will last much longer. Through 54 games on the season, Dvorak has nine goals and 23 points.