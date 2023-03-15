Dvorak underwent knee surgery Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Dvorak missed Montreal's past four games because of the injury. He will finish the season with 10 goals, 28 points, 88 shots, 13 hits and 66 blocks in 64 contests. The 27-year-old is expected to be fully recovered before the 2023-24 campaign begins. He's signed with Montreal through 2024-25 at a cap hit of $4.45 million, and is likely to serve in a middle-six role next season.