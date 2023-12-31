Dvorak (upper body) won't play Sunday versus Tampa Bay.

The Canadiens announced Sunday that Dvorak is scheduled to undergo further tests to determine a timeline for his recovery. The 27-year-old forward has three goals, seven points, 32 shots on net and 15 blocked shots in 25 appearances this season. Per Eric Engels of Sportsnet, Johnny Kovacevic is slated to replace Dvorak in the lineup for Sunday's contest.