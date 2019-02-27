Canadiens' Christian Folin: Collects third point
Folin had an even-strength assist and four shots in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.
Folin was able to move his point total up to an underwhelming three in 27 games this campaign. The 28-year-old has been a force on the defensive side, however, racking up 63 hits and 61 blocks. With scarce power-play time and low point totals, the defenseman is better left on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Canadiens' Christian Folin: Flipped to Montreal•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Sitting in press box•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Playing more this month•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Still sitting as healthy scratch•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Continues to sit•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Holds no fantasy value•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...