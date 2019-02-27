Folin had an even-strength assist and four shots in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.

Folin was able to move his point total up to an underwhelming three in 27 games this campaign. The 28-year-old has been a force on the defensive side, however, racking up 63 hits and 61 blocks. With scarce power-play time and low point totals, the defenseman is better left on the waiver wire.