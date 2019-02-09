Canadiens' Christian Folin: Flipped to Montreal
Folin was traded from the Flyers to the Canadiens -- along with Dale Weise -- for David Schlemko and Byron Froese on Saturday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
This move should give the Canadiens some extra depth on the blue line, and there's hope that Folin can start playing more regularly. The Swede only drew into 26 of a possible 54 games for the Flyers, adding a pair of helpers along the way. Even with the move, we can't see Folin earning 20-minus with the Habs, therefore he can be left on the virtual waiver wire.
More News
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Sitting in press box•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Playing more this month•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Still sitting as healthy scratch•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Continues to sit•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Holds no fantasy value•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Still not producing much•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...