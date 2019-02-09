Folin was traded from the Flyers to the Canadiens -- along with Dale Weise -- for David Schlemko and Byron Froese on Saturday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

This move should give the Canadiens some extra depth on the blue line, and there's hope that Folin can start playing more regularly. The Swede only drew into 26 of a possible 54 games for the Flyers, adding a pair of helpers along the way. Even with the move, we can't see Folin earning 20-minus with the Habs, therefore he can be left on the virtual waiver wire.