Folin was a plus-1 with one shot, one hit and two blocked shots over 12:50 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Folin and Mike Reilly made their season debuts Wednesday, replacing Cale Fleury and Brett Kulak on the third pairing. The duo did not make any glaring mistakes and were the lone blueliners with a positive plus-minus, so expect them to be in the lineup Thursday against the Red Wings.