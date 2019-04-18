Canadiens' Christian Folin: Renews deal for one year
Folin agreed to a one-year, one-way contract extension with the Canadiens on Thursday.
Acquired in a four-player deal from Philadelphia in February, Folin has fit in well with Montreal, as he collected 65 hits to go along with 19 blocked shots and four points through 19 games in his new digs. He's never going to be an offensive dynamo, but every team needs those rugged stay-at-home types to provide the mortar to a goalie's wall in the cage -- for the Habs, that's Folin.
More News
-
Canadiens' Christian Folin: Collects third point•
-
Canadiens' Christian Folin: Flipped to Montreal•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Sitting in press box•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Playing more this month•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Still sitting as healthy scratch•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Continues to sit•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...