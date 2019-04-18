Folin agreed to a one-year, one-way contract extension with the Canadiens on Thursday.

Acquired in a four-player deal from Philadelphia in February, Folin has fit in well with Montreal, as he collected 65 hits to go along with 19 blocked shots and four points through 19 games in his new digs. He's never going to be an offensive dynamo, but every team needs those rugged stay-at-home types to provide the mortar to a goalie's wall in the cage -- for the Habs, that's Folin.