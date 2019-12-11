Play

Folin was recalled from his conditioning assignment in the minors Wednesday.

Folin has logged seven games for AHL Laval in which he was held off the scoresheet and earned a minus-3 rating. The 28-year-old's performance is unlikely to instill confidence in the Habs coaching staff, so look for him to resume his spot in the press box, where he spent the previous 16 games prior to his assignment.

