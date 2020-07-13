Folin (undisclosed) skated with the team in Monday's training camp session, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports,

Folin was injured in the final game of the regular season before the league went on hiatus but appears to be ready for the postseason. In 16 games for the Habs this season, the 28-year-old blueliner managed just two points and 13 shots while averaging 14:26 of ice time. Given his limited offensive upside, and uncertainty to play every game, fantasy players will likely want to avoid Folin in both playoff pools and DFS contests.