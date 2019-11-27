Canadiens' Christian Folin: Sent on conditioning assignment
The Canadiens assigned Folin to AHL Laval for conditioning purposes Wednesday.
Folin has sat as a healthy scratch for 16 consecutive contests, so he'll head to the minors to play himself back into game shape after a lengthy layoff. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 28-year-old remain with Laval for the full two weeks that is permitted for conditioning assignments.
