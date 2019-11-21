Folin was a healthy scratch for the 14th consecutive game Wednesday against Ottawa.

Folin last suited up Oct. 19 in a win over St. Louis and has been a healthy scratch for 17 of the Canadiens' first 22 games. Instead of the 28-year-old Folin, head coach Claude Julien has relied on younger blueliners, Cale Fleury (20 years old) and Brett Kulak (25), on the third defensive pairing. Folin has one assist and is plus-2 in five games played.