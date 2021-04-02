Caufield was added to Montreal's taxi squad in a paper move Friday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This is just a paper move, as Caufield won't be joining the Canadiens for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Signs three-year ELC•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Eliminated from NCAA tourney•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Likely to turn pro this year•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Pots two goals at junior warmup•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Receives Junior invite•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Raging hot to start NCAA season•