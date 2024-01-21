Caufield scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 9-4 loss to the Bruins.

Caufield has a goal in each of his last five games. He became the fifth Montreal player in the last 50 years to have a five-game goal streak at age 23 or younger. The others were Andrei Kostitsyn (2008-09), John LeClair (1992-93), Steve Shutt (1974-75) and Guy Lafleur (1974-75), all of which scored in five consecutive. Caufield is on a six-game, eight-point scoring streak, and he's up to 16 goals and 35 points in 46 games. He has a chance to extend his goal streak on Tuesday at home against the Sens.