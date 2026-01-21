Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Another clutch performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caufield scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Wild.
His one-timer with 15 seconds remaining in regulation sealed the win. Caufield is clutch -- he has 21 game-winning goals in the third period or overtime since he entered the league in 2020-21. Caufield has 25 goals, 24 assists, seven game-winning goals, 17 power-play points and 147 shots in 50 games this season. He sits third in team scoring behind Nick Suzuki (55) and Lane Hutson (52).
More News
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: GWG, trio of points Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Two-point night in loss•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Two-point effort against Flames•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Reaches 20-goal, 40-point marks•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Two points against Panthers•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Pots power-play tally•