Caufield scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Wild.

His one-timer with 15 seconds remaining in regulation sealed the win. Caufield is clutch -- he has 21 game-winning goals in the third period or overtime since he entered the league in 2020-21. Caufield has 25 goals, 24 assists, seven game-winning goals, 17 power-play points and 147 shots in 50 games this season. He sits third in team scoring behind Nick Suzuki (55) and Lane Hutson (52).