Caufield had an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators. He also recorded three shots on target and a blocked shot.

Caufield was coming off a three-point performance (two goals, one assist) in the 4-3 win over Seattle on Oct. 28, and the 24-year-old winger has been a key player for the Canadiens of late. He's notched three multi-point performances over his last four games, tallying five goals, two assists, a plus-3 rating and 13 shots on goal over that stretch. Caufield has recorded at least 65 points in his last two seasons, and even though it's still early, he looks on pace to do that again in 2025-26 since he has 15 points in his first 12 appearances.