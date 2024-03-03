Caufield picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

He has three assists in his last four games, but Caufield has gone seven games without a goal. He has 28 shots in that span, so it's not for a lack of trying. Caufield has two goals (eight assists) in his last 13 games (52 shots), which is quite a cold front for the young sniper. Montreal has lost seven of its last eight, so they need Caufield to step up to change that trend.