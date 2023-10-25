Caufield picked up an assist, two shots on goal and one blocked shot over 18:33 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Like the rest of the people watching the game, Caufield marveled at Mike Matheson's end-to-end rush, Bobby Orr-style, that produced Montreal's second goal. Caufield was absent from the scoresheet for the first time this season in Monday's win at Buffalo, but the forward returned there one day later. He has three goals and three assists through six games.