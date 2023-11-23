Caufield had five shots on goal and two hits over 18:41 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Anaheim.

After a one-game reunion with Nick Suzuki on the first line, Caufield shifted back to the second line with Christian Dvorak and Juraj Slafkovsky against the Ducks. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis has juggled the lines of late in an attempt to spread out the offense, but the coach also needs to unlock Caufield's scoring touch. The winger's gone six games without a goal and has just one tally over the last 12. He continues to work in a top-six role and get TOI on the first power-play unit, so scoring chances should be there for Caufield, who leads the Canadiens with 73 shots on goal.