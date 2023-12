Caufield had four shots on net over 20:24 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Caufield was reunited with Nick Suzuki on the top line, as head coach Martin St. Louis adjusted in the wake of Alex Newhook's ankle injury, which is expected to sideline him for 10-to-12 weeks. The first line opened with Caufield, Suzuki and Sean Monahan, but finished the game with Joel Armia in Monahan's spot.