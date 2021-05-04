Caufield scored the game-winning goal and had two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over Toronto.

That's two straight overtime winners for the rookie out of the University of Wisconsin, who only logged 12:17 of ice time but capitalized on a late shift in the extra session, jumping off the bench to join the play and wire a shot past Jack Campbell from the slot. Caufield scored goals at a prodigious rate as a collegian and is already flashing the big-time shot that made him the Hobey Baker Award winner as the top player in the NCAA.