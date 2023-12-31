Caufield scored a power-play goal and had three shots on net over 19:29 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Caufield, fighting for position at the corner of the net, received a pass from Nick Suzuki and immediately backhanded the puck past Anthony Stolarz. That spot around the net is where head coach Martin St. Louis said in mid-December that Caufield needed to be when the forward was mired in a goal slump. He's scored two goals since, both coming from in and around the crease area. Caufield has nine goals (three on the power play) and 25 points over 35 games.