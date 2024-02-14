Caufield had a power-play assist and eight shots on net over 20:20 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Anaheim.
Caufield, who saw his career-high 11-game point streak halted in Sunday's loss to the Blues, began a new one with his power-play helper. He was part of a chaotic sequence in front of Lukas Dostal that resulted in Nick Suzuki feeding Juraj Slafkovsky for the Canadiens' fourth goal. Caufield has gone five games without a goal, but he's remained involved in scoring explosions from both of his linemates. Suzuki has seven tallies over the last six games, while Slafkovsky has five over the last five contests.
