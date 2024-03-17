Caufield scored a goal on seven shots and had one it in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Calgary.
Caufield one-timed a feed from linemate Nick Suzuki to snap a 12-game stretch without a goal. The tally was Caufield's 20th, giving three consecutive seasons with at least 20 goals.
