Caufield scored a power-play goal in overtime of Thursday's 3-2 win over Detroit. He added three shots on net and two hits to his line over 21:00 of ice time.

Caufield finished matters when he was perfectly set up by Mike Matheson, the winger's first power-play goal since Opening Night. It was Caufield's third overtime strike, which snapped a five-game run without a goal. When not on the power play, Caufield skated on the second line, as Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis broke up the duo of Caufield and Nick Suzuki in search of sparking the team, which had lost four straight.