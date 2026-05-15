Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Buries goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caufield scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5.
Caufield's tally was his first point at even strength in this postseason. He scored at 6:31 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1, and that goal set off an exchange of two tallies for each team over a span of 3:44. The winger has scored in three straight games and is up to four goals, eight points, 27 shots on net and 20 hits through 12 playoff contests.
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