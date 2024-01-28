Caufield picked up an assist Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

It extended his NHL career-long point streak to nine games (six goals, six assists). Caufield is four points from equaling his career mark (43), which he set in 67 games in 2021-22. His shooting percentage this season (9.6) is well below his career mark (12.7), so a few more goals should come as that rate levels up.