Caufield scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Nick Suzuki set up Caufield for a breakaway goal at 3:54 of the second period. The 20-year-old Caufield now has a five-game point streak, during which he's picked up two goals and three helpers. The rookie winger has seven points, 31 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 12 playoff outings.