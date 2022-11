Caufield registered two assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

Caufield only managed a single assist in his first 11 games last season, but by contrast he's already contributed seven goals and 12 points in 11 contests in 2022-23. He might not be able to keep up that scoring pace for the full campaign, but the 21-year-old is a promising forward who should be one of Montreal's point leaders this season.