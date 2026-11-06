Caufield scored the game-winning goal and added six shots on net, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Mammoth.

This was Caufield's 15th career overtime game-winner, coming in his 384th game. He is the fastest player in NHL history to that milestone, surpassing the 559 games it took Connor McDavid to reach that mark. Caufield is certainly aided by the 3-on-3 overtime factor, but his success in the extra session shows a capability to deliver in big moments. Of course, he's no slouch at other times -- he's at 11 goals, four assists, 54 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 16 appearances this season. That's a pace that would give him a second straight 50-goal campaign if he can maintain it.