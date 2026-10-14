Caufield scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sabres.

The star winger helped set up a Lane Hutson tally in the first period before potting his own in the second, and Caufield then opened the shootout by beating Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen high blocker side to kick off a perfect 3-for-3 performance by Montreal's skaters. After erupting for a career-high 51 goals over 81 regular-season games in 2025-26, Caufield has had a feast or famine start to the current campaign, getting held without a point in four of six games but collecting three goals and an assist in the other two.