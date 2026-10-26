Caufield logged two assists in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Jets in the Heritage Classic.

Caufield helped out on both goals, scored by defensemen Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle. While Nick Suzuki (upper body) is out of the lineup for at least a month, Caufield will have to run the show on offense. The 25-year-old winger has had mixed results this year, logging multiple points on five occasions but coming up scoreless in his six other games. He's at six goals, four assists, 36 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-4 rating over 11 appearances, and just one of his points has come on the power play.