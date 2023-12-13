Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis suggested Caufield needs to get closer to the net as a way to break the forward's scoring slump, Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette reports. "Like the rest of our group, he's got to get on the inside. That's it," St. Louis said. "To me, you've got to find ways to get on the inside, with or without the puck."

Caufield hasn't found the back of a net in six games and scored just three goals over 21 tilts since an overtime winner against the Blue Jackets on Oct. 26. Four of his six goals have come on the power play (one) or in overtime (three). The report talks about the right-shooting forward's preference for positioning on the left side of the ice to target the short side and high, suggesting that goalies may have figured that out. The goal slump is not from lack of trying; Caufield leads Montreal by a wide margin with 104 shots.