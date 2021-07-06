Caufield recorded two assists in Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over the visiting Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Josh Anderson found twine twice, opening and closing the scoring for the home squad, and Caufield dished helpers on each. The young Wisconsin native is now up to 12 points in 19 postseason contests since being inserted into the lineup way back in Game 3 against Toronto in Round 1.

