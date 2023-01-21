Caufield will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.
This is horrible news for Caufield and the Canadiens, as he had already set a career high in goals with 26 in just 46 games this campaign. The 22-year-old winger will finish the season with 36 points and 158 shots on goal as he was establishing himself as a star for the Habs. Caufield will need surgery on his right shoulder, but he's expected to be ready for the start of training camp in September barring any major setbacks.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Nabs two points in win•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Lights lamp twice on power play•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Fourth-fastest Hab to 50 goals•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Scores in back-to-back games•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Two goals in loss•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Used on second line in loss•