Caufield is out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.
This is horrible news for Caufield and the Canadiens as he had already set a career high in goals with 26 in just 46 games. The 22-year-old winger had 36 points this season as well as 158 shots on goal as he was establishing himself as a star on the Habs. Caufield will need surgery on his right shoulder and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in September, barring any major setbacks.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Nabs two points in win•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Lights lamp twice on power play•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Fourth-fastest Hab to 50 goals•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Scores in back-to-back games•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Two goals in loss•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Used on second line in loss•