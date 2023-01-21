Caufield is out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

This is horrible news for Caufield and the Canadiens as he had already set a career high in goals with 26 in just 46 games. The 22-year-old winger had 36 points this season as well as 158 shots on goal as he was establishing himself as a star on the Habs. Caufield will need surgery on his right shoulder and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in September, barring any major setbacks.