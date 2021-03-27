Caufield and the University of Wisconsin were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Stu Cowan of Montreal Gazette reports.

The Badgers were eliminated by Bemidji State, 6-3, opening the door for the next chapter for Caufield, the Canadiens' first-round pick (15th overall) in the 2019 draft. Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin earlier this month said the organization has a plan for Caufield but would not reveal the details. The first step for 5-foot-7, 165-pound winger is to serve in quarantine before joining the organization.