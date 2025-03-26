Caufield logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Blues.

Caufield ended a three-game skid with the helper. That was his longest point drought since he opened November with four scoreless outings. The talented winger has been consistently productive for much of 2024-25, earning 33 goals, 29 helpers, 210 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-5 rating over 70 appearances. If he can earn four more points, he'll set a new career high.