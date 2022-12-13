Caufield (upper body) will travel with the team to face Ottawa on Wednesday and is expected to suit up.
Caufield was forced to leave Monday's matchup with the Flames due to his upper-body injury but appears to have avoided anything serious. With the 21-year-old winger in the lineup, he will look to get back to his scoring way after having bent the twine in four of his last six contests.
