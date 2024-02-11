Caufield logged an assist, four shots and one block over 19:51 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Caufield extended his career-high point streak to 11 games with a sneaky assist on Nick Suzuki's tally early in the second period. Caufield cleared the puck to space in the neutral zone, but it was actually a pass off the boards for Nick Suzuki, who snuck behind the Dallas defense and beat Jake Oettinger to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead. The duo of Caufield and Suzuki have been on the same line together for three seasons now, and the chemistry showed on this play. Caufield has six goals and eight assists during his streak and 41 points through 51 contests.