Caufield recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and took five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Caufield has recorded two points in each of his last four games, tallying four goals and four assists over that span. The star winger has posted career-best numbers across the board in 2025-26 but has been particularly hot of late. Over his last 10 contests, Caufield has notched 19 points (10 goals, nine helpers), 38 shots on goal and an impressive plus-11 rating.