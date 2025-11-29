Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Extends point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caufield recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Aside from posting his first two-point performance since Nov. 8, Caufield also extended his current point streak to six outings dating all the way back to the 3-2 loss to Boston on Nov. 15. Over that stretch, the 24-year-old winger has two goals, five assists, a plus-4 rating, 24 shots, three hits and two blocked shots while averaging 18:40 of playing time.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Gets goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Scores twice Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Another multi-point effort•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Sets franchise record•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Strikes twice in loss•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Plays hero again Thursday•