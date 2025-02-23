Caufield scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Caufield has gone eight games without a multi-point effort. He was still able to make an early impact, giving the Canadiens a 2-0 lead at 4:28 of the first period. Caufield is up to 27 goals -- one shy of his career high -- and 50 points while adding 173 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-3 rating over 57 appearances. He's well on his way to a career year, which could see him push for the 40-goal and 75-point marks if he finishes strong.