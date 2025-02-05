Caufield scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Caufield is rapidly closing in on his career high in goals, which he set by scoring 28 times in 2023-24. His goal Tuesday was his 26th of 2024-25, eight of which have come on the power play. The star winger has 48 points (12 on the power play), 161 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-1 rating over 53 appearances in a top-line role this season.