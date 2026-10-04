Caufield scored two goals, posted a plus-three rating and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Caufield found the back of the net for the first two times this season, with his first tally arriving less than four minutes into Saturday's contest. While the Canadiens faltered in the middle of the game, the 25-year-old winger aided the comeback effort with another goal in the third period. Expectations are high for the young forward, who put the league on notice last year with 51 goals across 81 regular-season games. He's set up for success again in 2026-27 while playing alongside Nick Suzuki and Chris Kreider on the Habs' top line. There's still plenty of hockey remaining in the new season, but Caufield is trending towards holding one of the highest goal-scoring floors in the league.