Caufield scored two goals, posted a plus-2 rating and placed three shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 win over Dallas.

Caufield came out of the gate hot in Thursday's contest, as he struck the back of the net two times across the first 16 and a half minutes of the contest. With the pair of twine finders, he's up to eight goals, 12 points, a plus-6 rating, 42 shots on net and nine hits across 13 appearances this season. Thursday's performance marked his third multi-goal game of the new season, which keeps him on pace to match or surpass his total of 12 multi-goal performances from the 2025-26 campaign. Without his go-to running mate Nick Suzuki (upper body), Caufield's upside is temporarily capped, but he's proven to have a stable floor in his center's absence. With 10 points over his last eight appearances, Caufield remains an elite fantasy option in all formats moving forward.