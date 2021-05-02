Caufield scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa. It was his first NHL goal.

Caufield drove the net and redirected a pass inside the right post; it was his fourth game in the NHL. The sniper has had some season. He scored four points, including three goals, in a two-game stint in the AHL after winning the Hobey Baker Award on the back of a 30-goal, 22-assist performance in 31 games with Wisconsin this season. Caufield has a bright future ahead of him and he needs to be a target in dynasty formats.